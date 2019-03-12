Chili's Is Offering $3 Margaritas For Its Birthday Wednesday

(104.3 WOMC) -- Got plans this Wednesday? We're betting you will now.

Chili's Grill & Bar is celebrating their birthday with a great deal on margaritas.

On March 13, Presidente Margaritas will cost only $3.13 all day long. This promotion runs all day is only valid at participating locations.

The restaurant tweeted a photo teasing the celebration on Sunday.

Wrapping paper: check. Super mysterious items under the wrapping paper: check. Get ready, 3/13 is coming… pic.twitter.com/obdsdi825p — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 10, 2019

The restaurant website says to leave the gifts at home, but "bring yourself and let's just enjoy the Presidente Margaritas, along with our famous Bigger Mouth Burgers, Baby Back Ribs, and Full-On Fajitas."

And if you go during happy hour, you can also get some good eats for cheap. We're talking $3 chips and salsa or fried pickles. For $4, you can pair your margarita with cheese fries or cheddar bites.

If the Presidente isn't quite up your alley, Chili's is cheersing to St. Patrick's Day, with a monthlong special of $5 Lucky Jameson margaritas -- all day, every day this month.