Chick-Fil-A Adds Mac & Cheese To Its Menu

(WOMC) -- America’s favorite restaurant chain just added to its menu for the first time in three years.

As of Monday, Chick-fil-A offers macaroni and cheese as a side option nationwide — the only addition since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A,” said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging in a statement.

The chain says it’s using a “classic” recipe, made with a blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano, and baked fresh daily.