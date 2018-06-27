Ethan Miller, Getty Images

Cher's "Fernando" Cover for 'Mamma Mia 2' Is EVERYTHING

The song features Andy Garcia as well

June 27, 2018
Features

Cher has come together with Andy Garcia for an EPIC cover of the hit ABBA song "Fernando."

The track will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The film's soundtrack will be made available on July 13. The highly-anticipated movie, meanwhile, will hit theaters nationwide on July 20. 

In fact, "Fernando" marks the third release from the film's soundtrack. We have previously heard "Waterloo" and "When I Kissed The Teacher." 

Meryl StreepAmanda SeyfriendPierce BrosnanColin FirthChristine BaranskiStellan SkarsgårdDominic Cooper and Julie Walters are all reprising their roles from the popular 2008 movie. Cher and Andy Garcia will join the cast for the film's sequel. 

