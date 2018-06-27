Cher's "Fernando" Cover for 'Mamma Mia 2' Is EVERYTHING

Cher has come together with Andy Garcia for an EPIC cover of the hit ABBA song "Fernando."



The track will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Video of Cher, Andy Garcia - Fernando (Audio)

The film's soundtrack will be made available on July 13. The highly-anticipated movie, meanwhile, will hit theaters nationwide on July 20.



In fact, "Fernando" marks the third release from the film's soundtrack. We have previously heard "Waterloo" and "When I Kissed The Teacher."

Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfriend, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper and Julie Walters are all reprising their roles from the popular 2008 movie. Cher and Andy Garcia will join the cast for the film's sequel.