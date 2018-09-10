Cher Announces 2019 Tour To Include Concert In Detroit

(104.3 WOMC) - The Goddess of Pop is returning to Detroit in 2019.

Cher is planning a concert to promote her album "Dancing Queen," on Friday, February 12, at Little Caesars Arena, part of her "Here We Go Again Tour."

Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 13, at 313presents.com, Live Nation.com, the Little Caesars Arena box office, Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-745-3000.

Starting at $47.95 for the nosebleed seats, they're expected to sell out quickly -- so act fast if you're interested.

On her first nationwide tour in five years, Cher is expected to perform many of her most popular hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA – coming out September 28. (See all the tour dates here).

An Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award-winning, Cher is known for her numerous number ones over several decades including "Dark Lady" (1974), "If I Could Turn Back Time" (1989) and"Believe" (1998).

Cher in 2002 launched a "Farewell Tour" (that turned out to be far from her last) which included a stop at Detroit's Joe Loius Arena in May of 2003. The pop icon was last scheduled to perform in the Detroit area on her "Dressed To Kill" (D2K) tour in 2014, but -- much to her fans' dismay -- the show at the now-shuttered Palace of Auburn Hills was canceled due to an illness affecting her kidneys.

Currently, the singer is doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas. Her upcoming tour was officially announced during Cher’s appearance on Ellen on Friday.