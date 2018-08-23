Chene Park to host free Aretha Franklin tribute concert

(104.3 WOMC) - Aretha Franklin's life and musical legacy will be celebrated with a free concert at Chene Park Amphitheatre on the eve of her funeral, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Aug. 30 show will include "prominent celebrities and performers," one source told the Free Press. Specific artists have not been announced.

The concert, spearheaded by Franklin's family, is tapping artists largely from the R&B and gospel world, according to the Free Press.

The show reportedly quickly came together since Franklin's death last Thursday, and other Detroit venues, including Little Caesars Arena, were considered.

There is no information yet about a ticketing or admission process for the free concert.

Chene Park, on Detroit's riverfront just east of downtown, holds about 6,000.

Franklin’s funeral is scheduled for Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple.

A public viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 30 at New Bethel Baptist Church.