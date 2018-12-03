The Cheesecake Factory To Give Away 40K Slices For Free

(104.3 WOMC) -- Free cheesecake! That got your attention, right?

You’re not seeing things. The Cheesecake Factory is giving away 40,000 free slices of cheesecake to celebrate the restaurant’s 40th anniversary.

The offer will be available for one day only, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, starting at 11:30 a.m. local time.

You have to use the app DoorDash to order and use the promotion code FREESLICE.

There’s also no delivery fee for food from The Cheesecake Factory from Dec. 5 through 11. No promo code is needed.

Click here for the details and to see if The Cheesecake Factory delivers to your area.