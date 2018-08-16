Bob Seger, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Bette Midler, others honor Aretha Franklin

By Nathan Vicar

(WOMC) - Celebrities and public figures are mourning the death of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Franklin died of advanced pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit Thursday morning.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released the following statement:

Aretha Franklin and her father, Rev. C. L. Franklin, have meant so much to our city for generations of Detroiters. While she may have passed, Aretha Franklin will always have the key to our hearts. pic.twitter.com/dT4ZeuSmwn — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) August 16, 2018

I was honored to present Aretha Franklin with the key to our city last year at her last show in Detroit. She earned the love and respect of millions of people, not just for herself, but for the city she loved so dearly and called home. We are deeply saddened that she has passed. pic.twitter.com/XyirDp2u6b — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) August 16, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences:

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

A statement from Robin Terry, Chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum, on the passing of Aretha Franklin:

A statement from Robin Terry, Chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum, on the passing of Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/gwJFtu3MQY — Motown Museum (@Motown_Museum) August 16, 2018

The Detroit Lions and Pistons also expressed their condolences and released tributes:

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Aretha Franklin.



Aretha was a groundbreaker and an icon whose legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/dmYrfpDOjC — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 16, 2018

Much R-E-S-P-E-C-T



RIP Queen of Soul. pic.twitter.com/87j06SLzic — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 16, 2018

Celebrities everywhere mourned her death.

"What an other worldly talent. Legendary. Right up there with the greatest singers ever. She will be greatly missed. Irreplaceable." #QueenOfSoul #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/vle4XrBExw — Bob Seger (@BobSeger) August 16, 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin



Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. -------------------- #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

We lost a giant. #ArethaFranklin — Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) August 16, 2018

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

One of the highlights of my career was singing with #ArethaFranklin at The Tony Awards. It was an out of body experience for me. One of greatest singers of all time. You will be missed by all. https://t.co/L8dIIhyR9Y — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin

March 25, 1942 - August 16, 2018 pic.twitter.com/gTfTfte1k6 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 16, 2018

Deeply sad this morning. Aretha Franklin has left us and her blessed family. She Lifted up the best angels of our nature. May her legacy of truth, love, hope, and joy live on in all of us. — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) August 16, 2018

RESPECT!!! REST IN PEACE AND POWER OUR TRUE QUEEN ARETHA FRANKLIN. IT WAS AN HONOR TO HAVE MET YOU AND WORKED WITH YOU ------------ #QUEENOFSOUL #ROYALTY #BLACKEXCELLENCEATITSBEST #LEGEND ------------ pic.twitter.com/RBIzD0dxaI — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) August 16, 2018

She made me dance & sing. She gave me soul I didn't know I had. She will never not be in my life. Thank you. Rest in Peace brilliant Aretha — Sally Field (@sally_field) August 16, 2018