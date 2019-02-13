Celebrate Valentine's Day At American Coney Island's Coney By Candlelight

(104.3 WOMC) -- Is there any better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a Michigan staple? We think not.

If you and your significant other are feeling coneys for dinner, American Coney Island in Detroit will dim the lights on Valentine's Day for its Coneys by Candlelight event.

You and your sweatshirt can be treated to coneys and all the fixings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to getting served delicious food, women will receive complimentary long-stemmed roses. Valentine's Day cupcakes and candies will also be served.

No reservations are needed. American Coney Island is at 114 W. Lafayette Blvd.