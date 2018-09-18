Celebrate Life, Love, And Music With Stevie Wonder At Caesars Windsor

(104.3 WOMC) - Singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Stevie Wonder announced “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” will be coming to Caesars Windsor this November.

Wonder will be playing at The Colosseum on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $75 Canadian. Pre-sale tickets are available starting at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 14 on Ticketmaster.ca. Use code: LEGEND

General ticket sales will go on sale Friday, September 21 at noon on Ticketmaster.ca.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times prior to the first portion of the tour earlier this year, Wonder said, “People can bring their albums, their singles, their old photos, their memories and celebrate some moments that they’ve had with me and the songs that they’ve had different experiences with — at weddings, graduations, children being born, or when they fell in love. They can describe them to me as I do the song. It will be very interactive: BYLP, bring your LP.”

Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music who, at the age of 12, was the youngest recording artist to have achieved a #1 single with 'Fingertips, Part 2.'

To date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units. Stevie has won 25 Grammy Awards, the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.