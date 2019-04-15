Cedar Point Is Offering Season-Long Fast Lane Passes

(104.3 WOMC) -- If you hate waiting in lines, Cedar Point is offering a pass you might be interested in -- but it's a bit pricey.

Cedar Point fans can buy an upgraded Fast Lane season pass this year, which means riders can skip the wait at some of the most popular rides.

The Season Pass Fast Lane Plus goes on sale April 23 for $849, or 5 payments of $120 after an initial payment of $249, plus applicable taxes and fees.

The pass allows riders to speed past lines on Steel Vengeance, GateKeeper, Maverick and Top Thrill Dragster, unlike the regular Fast Lane pass.

The pass is only valid for 2019 visits. For more information, click here.