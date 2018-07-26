© Adeliepenguin | Dreamstime.com

Cedar Point Offering Buy-One-Get-One Free Deal For Christmas In July Sale

July 26, 2018
(WOMC) - It's a great time to plan a trip to Cedar Point with a deal like this one.

The Ohio amusement park is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal as part of their 'Christmas in July' sale. 

How to get them? Buy one admission ticket for $72 and get the second free. 

Tickets are valid between July 28 - August 12. The deal expires Friday (July 27) at 9 a.m., so act fast!

