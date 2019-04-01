Cedar Point Announces New Ticket Deals For Michigan Residents

(104.3 WOMC) -- If you're planning to visit Cedar Point multiple times this year, this deal could save you some money.

Michigan residents can now purchase special bundles that include admission, parking and unlimited soft drinks for one low price.

One Day Michigan Super Saver: $39.99, plus applicable taxes & fees (one, single-day admission to Cedar Point, parking for one vehicle and unlimited fountain drinks)

Two Day Michigan Super Saver: $79.99, plus applicable taxes & fees (one, two-day admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, parking for one vehicle and unlimited fountain drinks each day)

The single-day Super Saver is valid at Cedar Point any public operating day through Sept. 2, 2019 for ages 3 and older.

The two-day Super Saver is valid any two days at Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark through Sept. 2, 2019 and must be used by one individual guest. Children 2 and under are free.

Additionally, Cedar Point is offering an unlimited admission pass for less than the price of a single day ticket.

For $59.99 (plus applicable taxes and fees), the new “wild card” pass is valid for unlimited admission to Cedar Point anytime from May 11 through June 30, 2019. The gate price for a one day ticket in 2018 was $72. A single day ticket purchased online at Cedar Point’s website is $49.99.

The "Wild Card" deal and Michigan Super Saver is available now at cedarpoint.com.