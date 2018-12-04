The Cast Of The Office Had A Mini-Reunion And The Picture Is Awesome!

(104.3 WOMC) -- The Dunder Mifflin crew is back!

The stars of The Office reunited over the weekend for brunch hosted by showrunner Greg Daniels — and the photo evidence alone is enough to leave fans longing for an official reboot.

“I had brunch with these oddballs today. Love you #officemates #theoffice,” Jenna Fischer captioned a group shot, which was an attempt to recreate an old cast photo from the beloved NBC sitcom.

“Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve [Carell>, Ellie [Kemper>, John [Krasinski>, BJ [Novak>, Mindy [Kaling>, Craig [Robinson> and Kate [Flannery>! We will see you soon!” she added.

We were attempting to recreate this photo :) Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie, John, BJ, Mindy, Craig and Kate! We will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/P1kvaxn8FS — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 3, 2018

Carell later tweeted about the get-together: “Miss you guys.”

The get-together comes less than a month after some of the cast crashed the set of Saturday Night Live, which Carell was hosting, to jokingly badger him into reviving the show.

Steve Carell really made us think we were getting an ‘Office’ reboot --



(via @nbcsnl) pic.twitter.com/ROeboOTRUQ — Fandom (@getFANDOM) November 18, 2018

The Office originally ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013.