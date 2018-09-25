Michigan Has The Same Top Halloween Candy, Ranking Says

(104.3 WOMC) - It may be a new year, but some things just never change.

CandyStore.com unveiled its highly anticipated 2018 Halloween Candy Map, revealing the most popular Halloween candy in every state based on "11 years of data."

The map proved that once again, Michigan's favorite Halloween candy is candy corn. The yellow, orange and white candies have reigned in the number one spot for three years in a row.

According to the CandyStore.com, Michiganders eat over 150,000 pounds of candy corn around Halloween. Starburst and Skittles come in a respectable second or third.

"The favorite Christmas candy in Michigan is also reindeer corn, which is the same thing in Xmas colors," the website said. "It's obviously a thing up there, like sports disappointment and flammable water."

Overall, America's top 10 list of Halloween candy has Skittles in the number one spot.

Here's the complete list:

1. Skittles

2. M&M's

3. Snickers

4. Reese's Cups

5. Starburst

6. Candy Corn

7. Hot Tamales

8. Hershey's

9. Tootsie Pops

10. Jolly Ranchers

Candystore.com also reports that the National Retail Federation estimates that $2.6 billion will be spent on Halloween candy this year. That number is actually lower than the $2.7 billion estimate from last year.

Check out the map here to find what candy is the most popular in all of the states.