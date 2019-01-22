Buy Your Tickets For Scarlet’s Hugs & Kisses Party!

(104.3 WOMC) -- Scarlet's Smile is making their final push for a million dollars to build Scarlets’s Playground, an inclusive play space named after the 6-year-old granddaughter of 104.3 WOMC morning host Stephen Clark. You can help them get there...and have a lot of fun doing it.

Join Scarlet to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening filled with dancing, comedy, and both a live and silent auction. Included are strolling appetizers and desserts from local vendors and a bourbon, beer, and wine tasting.

Scarlet’s Hugs & Kisses Party will be held at the Richardson Center (1485 E Oakley Park Rd, Commerce, MI) on Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. - Midnight.

Tickets cost $50 per person.

Proceeds go toward the mission of building a barrier-free playground for Stephen's granddaughter -- and all other local children with special needs. Stephen's granddaughter, who has a smile as big as her heart, suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Visit scarletssmile.com to purchase tickets and find additional details about the project.