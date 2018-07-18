104.3 WOMC

Get Your Tickets For The Kroger Cruisin for Zero Hunger Party

Proceeds support Gleaners and help Kroger end hunger by 2025

July 18, 2018
Kick off this year’s Dream Cruise for a great cause at the Kroger Cruisin for Zero Hunger Party on Friday, August 17th from 5pm-9pm benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank. 

100% of proceeds from ticket sales will support Gleaners and help Kroger end hunger by 2025.  This VIP event is hosted by Stephen Clark & JoAnne Purtan of 104.3 WOMC’s Mornings on the south lot of Duggan’s Irish Pub, the best place to view classic cars Cruisin’ Woodward!

  • Friday night before the Woodward Dream Cruise!
  • Live music and dancing with Fifty Amp Fuse!
  • Valet Parking (with package).  Easy no-hassle drop-off and pick-up at Duggan’s! 
  • Complimentary delicious food including Duggan’s favorites!
  • First beer or wine beverage included!
  • Collectible Cruisin for Zero Hunger Dream Cruise VIP Lanyard and free photos in the Cruisin for Zero Hunger Photo booth!

A limited number of tickets are available.  Advance tickets available until 12 noon on Thursday, August 16, 2018. 

  • Two Person Ticket Package: Includes two tickets and Valet parking.  $60 in advance.  If available, $70 at the door. 
  • Individual Tickets: A limited number of individual tickets will be available.  $25 in advance.  If available. $30 at the door.

Click here to purchase your tickets!

 

 

