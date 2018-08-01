Get Your Official 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise Merch!

The Woodward Dream Cruise is officially around the corner!

Make sure you are ready for the 24th annual Woodward Dream Cruise by purchasing the official merchandise!

The Woodward Dream Cruise store has everything for everyone. They have special hats, shirts, mugs, and collectible pins!

This year's cruise will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018. It runs from 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture that attracts over 1 million visitors, and more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom, collector and special interest vehicles.