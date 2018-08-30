Busch Light Changes Their Name For Fall

(104.3 WOMC) - 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes, but if you're not a fan of the popular drink, this latte might be more up your alley!

In honor of the upcoming fall season and the release of Starbucks' PSL, Busch Light has made a slight change to their name...

#BuschLatte is here... well it’s actually just Busch Light but we changed the name. RT if this is the only Latte you’ll be drinking this fall. pic.twitter.com/jKEkdcH7HF — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 28, 2018

That's right. Busch Light is now known as Busch Latte!

To take it one step further they also released t-shirts to go along with their trolling. For $32, you can own an official Busch Latte shirt HERE.

There are no details on when the trolling will end, so it enjoy it while you can!