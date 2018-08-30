Busch Light Changes Their Name For Fall
(104.3 WOMC) - 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes, but if you're not a fan of the popular drink, this latte might be more up your alley!
In honor of the upcoming fall season and the release of Starbucks' PSL, Busch Light has made a slight change to their name...
#BuschLatte is here... well it’s actually just Busch Light but we changed the name. RT if this is the only Latte you’ll be drinking this fall. pic.twitter.com/jKEkdcH7HF— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 28, 2018
That's right. Busch Light is now known as Busch Latte!
To take it one step further they also released t-shirts to go along with their trolling. For $32, you can own an official Busch Latte shirt HERE.
#BuschLatte gear is here. Like #PSL, it is limited-time only. Get it before it’s gone. @RowdyGentleman https://t.co/8AEWfu2571 pic.twitter.com/6FB9YtrRiR— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 28, 2018
There are no details on when the trolling will end, so it enjoy it while you can!
Why get a Venti when you can get a 6-pack? #BuschLatte pic.twitter.com/mvSg1SM2w4— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 27, 2018