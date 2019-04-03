Ever Wanted To Be a Human Burrito? Now You Can With This Tortilla Print Blankets

(104.3 WOMC) -- Curling up in a cozy blanket and indulging in a giant burrito are two of life's simple pleasures. Now you can combine the two into one experience thanks to a tasty-looking blanket that's going viral.

A Twitter user named Katrina posted three photos of her new burrito blanket on Wednesday, and tortilla lovers everywhere quickly made the photos go viral. The photos also made the rounds on Reddit.

The blanket is meant to look like a giant tortilla, meaning you can roll yourself up into a snuggly human burrito.

lmaoooo i just got home and this was inside a package addressed for me. amazing pic.twitter.com/kU4ByxAnA7 — katrina (@katreenawhh) March 28, 2019

The blanket can be found on multiple websites including Etsy, but the cheapest deal we found was $31 at this link.

It’s allegedly made of 100% soft microfiber.