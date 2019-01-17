Build-A-Bear To Celebrate ‘National Hug Day’ With Deal On Bears

(104.3 WOMC) -- Build-A-Bear is offering a two-day deal on some of it’s “‘Lil Teddy Bears” to celebrate “National Hug Day.”

According to the company’s website, three teddy bears will be offered in stores for just $5.50 on Sunday, Jan. 20th and Monday, Jan. 21th.

CeleBEARate National Hug Day with a beary special offer! Join us in stores on 1/20 and 1/21 to make select furry friends for just $5.50/£5.50 each! #NationalHugDay More info: https://t.co/VgOePK7oCH pic.twitter.com/J02PjKF7rh — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) January 14, 2019

The bears normally sell for $12.

The company will also offer $10 bears for online shoppers.

Shoppers waited in long lines back in July when Build-A-Bear held a special “Pay Your Age” event.

It had to be cancelled “due to crowds and safety concerns.”

Despite an early backlash from disappointed shoppers, the company’s CEO said the day drove record crowds to the company’s stores and led to double-digit sales growth for the quarter.