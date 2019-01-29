ID 47221580 © Brandon Bourdages | Dreamstime.com

Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Out Free Wings If The Super Bowl Goes Into Overtime

January 29, 2019
(104.3 WOMC) -- Buffalo Wild Wings is promising to give free wings to "everyone in America" if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

The New England Patriots will face the Los Angeles Ram's at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

"If this final game goes into extra time, everyone in America will win free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time," Buffalo Wild Wings said in a press release.

