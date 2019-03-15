Turn Your Barbecue Up A Notch With Budweiser Meats

(104.3 WOMC) -- Bonfires, beaches and barbecue - the recipe for a perfect summer day.

Now another B-word - Budweiser, that is - has their own recipe to make sure your barbecue is perfect, too.

It's probably something you've already been doing for years, but now Budweiser and Coleman Meats are doing the work for you with their malt beverage infused meat line.

According to Food Dive, Coleman Natural Meets and Budweiser are releasing five new pork products that can go straight from the package to the grill and then pleasantly to your plate.

The products include two items that are slathered in Budweiser Brew Master’s Premium Barbecue Sauce- St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs and Pulled Pork; and you can also get Budweiser made jalapeno cheddar brats and regular beer brats.

You can expect the new product line to hit store shelves this summer. Learn more at BudweiserMeats.com.