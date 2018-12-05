Bruce Springsteen: No Tour With E Street Band In 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen will not be touring with the E Street Band in 2019.

Springsteen on Tuesday posted on Twitter that they hope to be back soon. But The Boss says he wants a break after his "Springsteen on Broadway" show wraps up on Dec. 15 and he's working on various recording projects.

A statement from Bruce Springsteen... pic.twitter.com/bMqCPWmSaW — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 5, 2018

Springsteen says members of the band are out performing with their own projects and deserve support.

Springsteen wished his fans "Happy Holidays!"

