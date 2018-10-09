Get Ready For Christmas By Eating These Christmas Tree Flavored Chips

(104.3 WOMC) - Finally, a Christmas food that sounds less appetizing than fruitcake.

A company in the U.K. just started selling Christmas tree-flavored potato chips. That's right, it's not Christmas cookies. It's Christmas chips, or "crisps" as the British call them.

Just when you thought you'd heard it all… Christmas Tree flavoured crisps are now available from Iceland. The savoury snack is made with oil taken from real pine needles. Will they be a part of your festive spread this Christmas? (Image: Iceland) pic.twitter.com/Dk338BcQmW — Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) October 3, 2018

According to the website, the chips are "pine salt" flavored. One review says the chips have a, "piney, woodsy taste." Cool?

No word on whether they could go on sale over here, but if you have to have them, I'm sure you can find a way to order them with international shipping.