Brie Larson Surprises 'Captain Marvel' Fans At Movie Theater

March 11, 2019
"Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson made a surprise appearance at the AMC Clifton Commons movie theatre in New Jersey Saturday night.

Excited superhero fans began to post about the surprise visit on all forms of social media.

Funny story I wanted to take my little cousins to see the new #captainmarvel and we ended up seeing #captainmarvel herself @brielarson serving guests at our local #amc and she was kind enough to take time to speak with these young ladies and made this night one they won't forget. What an amazing experience. Even better following #internationalwomensday that these girls get to meet a #realrolemodel and #hero . Needless to say we love #captainmarvel @captainmarvelofficial @marvel @marvelstudios #CaptainMarvelSoldMePopcornAtAMC #IamTheCoolCousinForLife #marvel #captainmarvel #brielarson #disney #HigherFurtherFaster

Larson, an Oscar winner, took the opportunity to get behind the counter to sell popcorn and sodas.

Photos show Larson hanging with her fans dressed as the Marvel hero.

"Captain Marvel" topped the battle for the box office, making $153 million in North America and a stunning $302 million overseas.

The first Marvel movie with a woman superhero had the third-highest March opening ever. DC Comic's "Wonder Woman" opened with a $103 million in 2017 and went on to make more than $400 million.

