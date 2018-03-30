Brandon Flowers, Mary J. Blige, Ann Wilson Among 2018 Rock Hall Presenters

(104.3 WOMC) -- The 2018 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has its presenters.

The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Heart's Ann Wilson and Mary J. Blige are among the presenters announced for this year's induction ceremony at Cleveland Public Hall on Saturday, April 14 (via Cleveland.com).

Mary J. Blige and Andra Day will team up to induct the late Nina Simone. Brandon Flowers will present the honor to the Cars. Ann Wilson will hit the stage for the Moody Blues, and Alabama Shakes' Brittany Howard will get up for Sister Rosetta Tharpe, who is going in under the "early influence'' category. Howard Stern will be in the house for Bon Jovi.

While Dire Straits is set to be inducted this year, no presenter has been revealed to present the group's big moment.

The Moody Blues, the Cars and Bon Jovi are all expected to perform at this year's Rock Hall ceremony.