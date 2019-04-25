Bradley Cooper And Lady Gaga Encore? Actor Reveals Idea For Special ‘A Star Is Born’ Event

(104.3 WOMC) -- Tell me somethin,’ world. Are you happy in this post-“A Star Is Born” world? Or do you need more? Is there somethin’ else you’re searchin’ for?

If you’re yearning to hear Jack and Ally perform “Shallow” one more time, Bradley Cooper says the wait may not be long.

Cooper, who starred in alongside singer-songwriter Lady Gaga in the critically-acclaimed film, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday and admitted he’s interested in singing his heart out alongside Gaga once again.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked if Cooper, 44, would be interested in touring with Gaga to promote the film’s soundtrack, the star responded curtly.

“I mean, no,” he said, before quickly noting he has something else in mind.

"But what I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something,” he continued.

Video of Bradley Cooper Wants to Reunite with Lady Gaga for a Special &#039;A Star Is Born&#039; Event

The actor also touched on his and Lady Gaga's performance of 'Shallow' at the Oscars, saying: "I actually wasn't nervous, because I worked so hard, and Lady Gaga is so supportive. But it was terrifying. Because I'm not a singer and I didn't sing before this movie, so it was really crazy."