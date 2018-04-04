This Boy Randomly Yodeling In Walmart Is Lighting The Internet On Fire

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) In this life, there are only a few truly pure things: the Grand Canyon, the joys of being a parent, and this viral video of a 10-year-old boy yodeling in Walmart.

Meet “Walmart boy” or “Walmart kid” a.k.a. 10-year-old Mason Ramsey. He’s the adorable young music man who surprised Walmart shoppers by yodeling the song "Lovesick Blues" by Hank Williams in the middle of a random aisle at a store in Harrisburg, IL.

While it’s unclear why exactly Ramsey was performing in the middle of a Walmart, or what exactly was going on behind the scenes, one thing is for sure: He is super talented.

The full video of the boy yodeling in Walmart. This kid is a legend -- pic.twitter.com/djhK55dqLF — Ryan Butler (@itsRyanButler) March 31, 2018

Tapping his foot to his own beat in a red bow tie, this jubilant prodigy has charmed a ton of people far and wide. Online, the footage is a smash hit. The original tweet with the video, filmed March 24, has been retweeted more than 53,000 times.

It’s no surprise that this video went viral quickly and immediately turned into a meme. The reactions on Twitter are perfect:

"I LOST MY HEART AS SEAAAA" pic.twitter.com/qur9LMInbv — Bradley Banks (@johnny_yesiam) April 1, 2018

“Well Lord I thought I would cryyyyyy” pic.twitter.com/LoK9EEQOGq — Vanessa The Finessa (@LourdesT09) April 2, 2018

Me: I hate country

Walmart yodel boy: sweet daaaAaaAaady such a beautiful dream

Me: pic.twitter.com/hWfV26Yrs8 — Aïcha (@aiesthetic) April 1, 2018

People synced up the audio to different context, showing that it works with pretty much anything.

yodel me by your name (2017) pic.twitter.com/hauL9sVSVX — kyle for you (@kyle4prezident) April 1, 2018

There should probably be some sort of law prohibiting this pic.twitter.com/LGS38MQ87f — lowercase (@lowercase464) April 1, 2018

we made the walmart yodel boy on sims pic.twitter.com/DA6D0ZlAEF — juullian (@100dollajill) April 1, 2018

omg walmart boy had a cameo in spongebob pic.twitter.com/XvCW39gFke — emily (@emilytorr22) April 1, 2018

You can watch a longer version of him yodeling below.