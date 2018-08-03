Born This Way: 'Baby Chanco' Shows Off Full Head of Hair at Just Six-Months-Old
Yes, she was born like this -- Baby Chanco has an incredible full head of hair that’s impressing everyone but it’s not easy maintaining such a perfect mane - even at just six-months-old.
暑くて寝れないね☀️ . #寝返りでアピール #おかげでぼさぼさmax #本気の寝起き-- #冷房壊れたん？て思う暑さ #baby#hair#babygirl#hairmax #6ヶ月#6months #爆毛#モンチさん#Monchhi♡
A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on
Chanco lives in Japan and dresses up her do with bows and barrettes. Even if she just wears it wet, there’s always a whole lot of volume.
久々の横から-- . #もううすっぺらくない-- #--は大人用 #前髪乱れがち #baby#hair#babygirl#hairmax #6ヶ月#6months #爆毛#モンチさん#Monchhi♡
A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on
What can we say - big hair is beautiful and we and her almost 120-thousand Instagram followers love watching Chanco grow it out.
まくらちゃん-- . #最近まくら嫌がる #首が蒸れるのかしら-- #baby#hair#babygirl #５ヶ月#5months #爆毛#モンチさん
A post shared by 髪記録 / hair diary (@babychanco) on