Bob Seger Sets Final DTE Stops On Farewell Tour

(104.3 WOMC) -- Bob Seger has added two more concerts to his June stint at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Seger's two additional shows at DTE brings his total to six concerts, which will close out his run at the former Pine Knob, promoters announced Friday.

Tickets for the newly announced shows, June 19 and 21, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 16.

Fan club members will get the first chance at tickets beginning at 10 a.m. March 12. Previous DTE shows have sold out during the fan club pre-sale; fan club packages are available here.

Seger originally announced shows on June 6 and 8. A June 12 show was announced on Feb. 19, the June 14 concert was announced Feb. 28.

"While we wish we could go on forever, these two additional shows will be Seger’s final 'Pine Knob' shows of the Roll Me Away Tour," read an announcement of the newly announced concerts.

Seger said he was retiring from touring last September after more than 50 years.