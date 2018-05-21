Bob Seger Resuming Tour After Medical Issues Forced Postponements

(WOMC) Bob Seger will resume touring later this year after medical issues concerning his vertebrae forced him to postpone certain dates.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon," the Detroit rock legend said in October 2017.

In a post on Facebook, Seger's group posted a video to his hit song, "Turn the page."

No word yet if the makeup schedule for Seger and his Silver Bullet Band will eventually get additional new shows, including any potential hometown Detroit concert.

Seger last played Detroit in September 2017 as he closed out The Palace of Auburn Hills.

