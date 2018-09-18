Bob Seger To Kick Off Final Tour In Michigan This November
(104.3 WOMC) - Bob Seger is back and ready to hit the road once again. The countdown clock has ended on his website and we now know he will tour for one last time.
It has been announced the Michigan rocker will head out on, "Travelin' Man: The Final Tour."
The 26-date outing includes tour dates that were shelved in 2017 due to a medical issue pertaining to Seger's vertebrae, as well as 10 newly announced concerts.
The trek will kick off on Nov. 21 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids and stretches through May 2 in Houston.
As it currently stands, Detroit is not a part of the tour itinerary.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 73, played two Metro Detroit concerts at the start of his 2017 tour, a show at DTE Energy Music Theatre and the final concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills.
Seger's most recent studio album, "I Knew You When," was released in November 2017.
Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 28.
Jim "Moose" Brown Keyboardist for the Silver Bullet band talked to Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan about the final tour. Listen to it below.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band — Travelin' Man Tour dates:
Nov. 21: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Nov. 24: Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Nov. 27: Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Nov. 30: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Dec. 6: Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 8: Louisville, KY: KFC Yum! Center
Dec. 12: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Arena
Dec. 14: Chicago, IL: Allstate Arena
Dec. 20: Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Dec. 22: Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center
Jan. 9: Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Jan. 11: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15: Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Jan. 17: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Jan. 19: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Jan. 22: Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
Jan. 29: Billings, MT- Rimrock Auto Arena
Jan. 31: Boise, ID - Ford Center
Feb. 2: Portland, OR - Moda Center
Feb. 9: Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome
Feb. 15: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
Feb. 17: Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Feb. 23: Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Mar. 7: Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
Mar. 9: Dallas, TX: Ford Center at the Star
May 2: Houston, TX: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion