Bob Seger To Kick Off Final Tour In Michigan This November

(104.3 WOMC) - Bob Seger is back and ready to hit the road once again. The countdown clock has ended on his website and we now know he will tour for one last time.

It has been announced the Michigan rocker will head out on, "Travelin' Man: The Final Tour."

The 26-date outing includes tour dates that were shelved in 2017 due to a medical issue pertaining to Seger's vertebrae, as well as 10 newly announced concerts.

The trek will kick off on Nov. 21 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids and stretches through May 2 in Houston.

As it currently stands, Detroit is not a part of the tour itinerary.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 73, played two Metro Detroit concerts at the start of his 2017 tour, a show at DTE Energy Music Theatre and the final concert at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Seger's most recent studio album, "I Knew You When," was released in November 2017.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 28.

Jim "Moose" Brown Keyboardist for the Silver Bullet band talked to Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan about the final tour. Listen to it below.

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band — Travelin' Man Tour dates:

Nov. 21: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Nov. 24: Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Nov. 27: Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 30: St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Dec. 6: Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 8: Louisville, KY: KFC Yum! Center

Dec. 12: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Arena

Dec. 14: Chicago, IL: Allstate Arena

Dec. 20: Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 22: Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center

Jan. 9: Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Jan. 11: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15: Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 17: Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Jan. 19: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Jan. 22: Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 29: Billings, MT- Rimrock Auto Arena

Jan. 31: Boise, ID - Ford Center

Feb. 2: Portland, OR - Moda Center

Feb. 9: Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

Feb. 15: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort

Feb. 17: Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Feb. 23: Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Mar. 7: Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

Mar. 9: Dallas, TX: Ford Center at the Star

May 2: Houston, TX: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion