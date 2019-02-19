Bob Seger Adds Third DTE Stop

(104.3 WOMC) -- Two nights will not be enough.

Due to "overwhelming demand" from fan club members, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have added a third DTE Energy Music Theatre date to the lineup on June 12.

The new date joins two previously announced Detroit dates on June 6 and 8.

The newly announced concert will mark Seger's 30th concert at the Clarkston amphitheatre.

Fan club members will have first access to purchase tickets to the June 12 show starting Wednesday, February 20 at 10 a.m. Presale for the June 6 and 8 shows began Tuesday.

Any remaining tickets to all three Detroit shows go on sale Saturday, February 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.

Seger's last hometown show was in September 2017 at the Palace of Auburn Hills. It marked the final concert staged at the former home of the Detroit Pistons.