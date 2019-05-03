Watch the Trailer for the Springsteen-Inspired 'Blinded by the Light'

“Bruce is the direct line to all that is true in this s***** world.”

After being turned on to the words and music of Bruce Springsteen by a friend, a British teen of Pakistani descent finds purpose in his life. Set in Luton, England circa 1987, Javed (Viveik Kalra) ignores the wishes of his traditionalist family and latches on to everything Springsteen’s blue collar music represents.

“I listen to everything,” Javed says in the new trailer for Blinded by the Light. “I can feel it all right here. It’s like Bruce knows everything I’ve ever felt; everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Writer/director/producer Gurinder Chadha (Bend It Like Beckham) is behind the film, which is set to be released on August 14th. Blinded by the Light, as you might expect, features a stable of Springsteen songs.