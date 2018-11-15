Watch Elton John's Emotional Christmas Commercial

The magic of the holiday season is on full display in a new commercial starring Elton John.

The ad starts with the 71-year-old sitting alone at a piano by a Christmas tree, before he eases into “Your Song.”

The 2:20 clip, titled “The Boy and the Piano,” then works backwards through scenes from Elton’s career, until we arrive on the Christmas Day when he received the same piano as a gift.

The ad was produced by U.K. store chain John Lewis & Partners. The company is well-known by Britons for unofficially kicking off the holiday season with its annual commercials.

John Lewis says this year’s ad is about the power of a gift, and how that gift inspired, changed and influenced the course of a little boy’s life.

Elton John acknowledged the commercial on his Instagram. He said it was a pleasure to be a part of it.