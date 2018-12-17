Slash Says Greta Van Fleet Is The Future Of Rock N' Roll

Just when you thought there was no hope for rock ‘n’ roll, along comes a band consisting of young kids from Michigan that saves the day. That’s how Slash feels about Greta Van Fleet.

The guitar legend gushed about what the band is doing for the rock scene during an interview with Billboard Radio China. He said he thought fans were turning away from the genre because it was becoming boring, but he thinks that’s changing now.

“Greta Van Fleet have done amazingly well and made everybody perk up and go, ‘Oh, wow!’ Now there’s people out there looking for young, teenage rock and roll bands to sign,” Slash said. “So it’s interesting. If you watch everything as it develops in real time, it’s really, really boring and s*** takes what seems like forever. But if you’re not paying attention, all of sudden, you’ll turn around and go, ‘Oh my God! Something just changed.'”

This isn’t the first time Slash has offered high praise for Greta Van Fleet. In an exclusive interview with RADIO.COM, he mentioned the “Highway Tune” band as part of a new wave of young rockers that have a hunger to do something different than what is considered mainstream.

Slash has had a busy end to 2018, wrapping up tours with both Guns N’ Roses and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. But that doesn’t mean he put his guitar down. On Friday, he performed three songs, including a cover of “Communication Breakdown” by Led Zeppelin, at an invite-only tribute at a small Hollywood club.

The gig went down at Celebrating Willie Basse: A Night of Music & Stories. Basse and Slash were both in the Sunset Strip metal band Black Sheep in the 1980s. Basse died of cancer in October at the age of 62.