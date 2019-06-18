See Perry Farrell Perform "Pirate Punk Politician" on 'Fallon'

Perry Farrell had everyone’s attention while performing a song from his new solo album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Pirate Punk Politician” is a politically charged statement set to a groove that would feel at home on a Jane’s Addiction album. The performance was brought to life by a typically spellbinding Farrell and a theatrical quartet of backing vocalists.

The track appears on Farrell’s newly-released Kind Heaven LP. He told RADIO.COM in a recent interview that the album was based on a vivid dream.

“It was really exciting and musical and I was trying to interpret it all,” Farrell explained. “I started just writing poetry from the book – I have a pad - and I just write whatever comes to my mind; it could be a dream, it could be a poem, it could be a song too.”

Farrell and his band will perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago in August. The 60-year-old founded the festival in 1991, and it's still going strong with versions in seven countries.