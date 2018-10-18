Ronnie James Dio Cancer Benefit Draws Big Names In Rock

The hard rock community lost one of its most powerful voices to cancer more than eight years ago, but Ronnie James Dio’s impact will never be silenced.

Steven Adler (Guns N’ Roses), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Brett Scallions (Fuel), Fred Coury (Cinderella) and Jeff Scott Soto (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) are on the roster of rockers expected to take part in this year’s “Bowl for Ronnie” tournament in Los Angeles.

The October 25th event is run by the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, a charity started to continue Dio’s mission to help others.

Big thanks to our friend Steven Adler for sharing this news about our upcoming #BowlForRonnie event! It's help like this that makes our events grow & we thank you all for posting & sharing! Come join us on Oct 25th at @PinzLA! INFO / TIX: https://t.co/Be1VO6Fawi pic.twitter.com/cI2c79y2MA — Dio Cancer Fund (@DioCancerFund) October 10, 2018

Dio fronted several bands during his career, including Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio, which produced the top 20 hit, “Holy Diver.”