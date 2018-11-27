Robert Plant Sings Elvis At Ex-Wife's Birthday Party

Robert Plant showed a whole lotta love to his ex-wife at her birthday party last week. The legendary former Led Zeppelin frontman hopped on-stage with a rockabilly cover band and sang three Elvis Presley songs.

An 18-minute video shot by someone who was lucky enough to be at the Fox Inn in Stourton, England reveals Plant sounding great on “One Night,” “Little Sister,” and “A Big Hunk O’ Love.”

When the music stops, Plant grabs his jacket, says “happy birthday, Maureen,” and calls her an “old bugger.” One of the band members can then be heard saying something about a bucket list item being ticked off, before The Hayriders continue with their set.

