Journey Set to Take Over the Las Vegas Strip

Journey is no stranger to Vegas, but band members will be making themselves more at home the next time they visit.

Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Arnel Pineda will take over the Strip for a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The band will perform nine shows between October 9th and October 26th. Tickets go on-sale to the public on April 19th.

Journey doesn’t have much else on the schedule as a band in 2019 because several members have been focusing on solo projects. Schon’s Journey Through Time has been on the road playing songs from the band’s early days, while also mixing in some fan favorites.