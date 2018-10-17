Hear New Music From Dave Davies Of The Kinks

Decades old songs finally released

October 17, 2018
Bob Diehl
Dave Davies of THE KINKS

Dave Davies of the Kinks has released a video for a song that appears on his new album. “This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)” shows the singer/guitarist on the road with his band, interspersed with black and white photos from the old days.

The song is the last track on Decade, a compilation of songs that are actually decades old. The tracks were originally recorded in the 70s but haven’t seen the light of day until now. Davies’ sons produced the songs with a more modern sound.

You can check out the new album and a list of upcoming tour dates here.

