Hear AC/DC's "Hells Bells" on Church Bells

The classic song like you've never heard it before

November 30, 2018
Bob Diehl
Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs on stage in 2015

Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

“Hells Bells” has received an exorcism.

The classic AC/DC song was broadcast to the heavens from the bell tower of a church in Halle, Germany.

Video surfaced on YouTube of a man identified as David Drambyan playing “Hells Bells” on a carillon, which according to Merriam-Webster is a “set of fixed chromatically tuned bells sounded by hammers controlled from a keyboard."

This probably isn’t what brothers Angus and Malcom Young and Brian Johnson had in mind when they wrote the track decades ago, but it’s pretty cool nonetheless.

