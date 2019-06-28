Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi Attend Black Sabbath Bridge Dedication

Founding members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler arrived by boat to dedicate a bridge to Black Sabbath in their hometown.

The official naming of the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, England coincided with the unveiling of a so-called heavy metal bench. It sits on top of the bridge and features images of the band’s four original members.

Singer Ozzy Osbourne, who has been recovering from a variety of illnesses, and drummer Bill Ward, who was not a part of the band’s farewell tour, did not attend the ceremony.

The bridge is located in an entertainment district and is expected to become a destination for rock and roll pilgrims from around the world.

“The bridge name and commemorative bench are both terrific,” Iommi said. “We’re thrilled that everyone can now enjoy what has become a special location for Black Sabbath history.”