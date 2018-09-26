Elton John Adds To Grueling Touring Schedule

Singer adds 25 dates to farewell tour

September 26, 2018
Bob Diehl
Elton John performs Tiny Dancer during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

The Rocket Man isn’t ready to leave orbit just yet. Elton John just added 25 dates to his farewell tour. The new dates don’t extend the tour – they were squeezed in to the end of 2019. The new leg begins September 4th in Salt Lake City and ends November 16th on Long Island.

Elton John’s massive, 3-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour began September 8th in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He played a mix of deep cuts and classic hits like “Tiny Dancer,” “Levon,” and “Rocket Man.”

Elton John

