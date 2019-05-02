The Cure to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'Disintegration' with Live Stream Concert

In 1987, The Cure released Kiss Me Kiss Kiss Me, the album that featured one of the songs that defined the decade: the upbeat “Just Like Heaven,” with its signature rollercoaster guitar riff that echoes on top of a synth cloud. Two years later, frontman Robert Smith’s mood had changed, resulting in The Cure’s signature work: the dark, gloomy, spectacular Disintegration.

The atmospheric album was released on May 2, 1989 and included four very different singles: the hypnotic bassline-driven “Fascination Street,” the creepy “Lullaby,” the emotional “Lovesong” and the dreamy, yearning “Pictures of You.”

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disintegration, The Cure will live stream their concert from the Sydney Opera House on May 30th - one of a series of shows in which they will perform the album in its entirety.

“We look forward to celebrating the anniversary of this special album with you all,” the band said on Twitter. “And remember: this album was mixed to be played loud… so turn it up!”

The Cure were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. Smith recently confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream is finished, and teased a possible Halloween release date.