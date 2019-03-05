Celebrities Pay Tribute to Luke Perry

Condolences and tributes continue to pour in as Hollywood, the music world and fans come to grips with the loss of Luke Perry. One thing is clear as all of the well wishes pile-up: the actor was beloved and will be greatly missed.

His Riverdale family and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars are among those who left heartfelt remembrances on social media. Hear from Molly Ringwald, Jennie Garth and others in the video above.

Alternative rockers The Killers noted that Perry once donated his time for their video for “¡Happy Birthday Guadalupe!.”

Director Kevin Smith remembered Perry as friendly and charming when the two met on-set once in Vancouver.

Met Luke Perry in Vancouver on the set of my first ep of The Flash. He was shooting @CW_Riverdale and stopped by to say hi. Dude was incredibly sweet and as friendly as he was charming. Sad loss of a good guy from Ohio. My heart goes out to his family, friends and fans. #Dylan https://t.co/8IRQA0neU7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 4, 2019

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar said her entire high school experience was shaped by “Brenda” and “Dylan” from 90210. She added that she would be there for her friend, Shannen Doherty, who played Brenda.

Perry died at a Los Angeles-area hospital yesterday just days after suffering a massive stroke. He was just 52 years old and leaves behind two kids and a fiancé.