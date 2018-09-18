White Wedding in Vegas: Billy Idol Announces Residency

Legendary singer set to take over Palms Casino Resort

September 18, 2018
Bob Diehl
Billy Idol performs during SunFest

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas has announced a 10-show run by rock legend Billy Idol.  The residency begins January 18th and continues with dates throughout January and October.

Idol is best known for classics like “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” and “Cradle of Love.”

"Steve Stevens, my band and I have played Vegas many times and it’s always been a blast,” Idol said in a release. “We can't stay away! Las Vegas keeps us coming back for more. Let's make these shows at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort the best yet!"

The Las Vegas dates are January 18-19, 23, 25-26 and October 4-5, 9, 11-12.  Tickets go on sale September 21st, a week before Idol releases Vital Idol: Revitalized, featuring 11 new remixes of his hits.

