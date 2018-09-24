The Beatles Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Iconic 'White Album'

The Beatles iconic White Album is about to turn 50, and fans are the ones who will be receiving a gift. The band will release anniversary editions of its 1968 effort. The crown jewel will be a super deluxe 7-disc set featuring previously unreleased recordings. All of the tracks will be mixed with 5.1 surround audio.

The full details and pre-order information were released on Beatles twitter this morning.

On Nov 9, @TheBeatles will release the #BeatlesWhiteAlbum Anniversary Editions - including a super deluxe 7-disc set featuring 50 mostly previously unreleased recordings all newly mixed with 5.1 surround audio as well as the much-sought after Esher Demos https://t.co/jH57w8tovU pic.twitter.com/pTOKvHzsY5 — The Beatles (@thebeatles) September 24, 2018

The White Album was the Beatles 9th studio album. It was a double album featuring 30 songs, including “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” “Birthday,” and “Back in the U.S.S.R.” You can listen to three different mixes of the latter track right now.