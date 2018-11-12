Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Still Hospitalized

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is still hospitalized after dealing with breathing problems. The 68-year-old fell ill after a guest performance with Billy Joel in New York on Saturday.

Perry had joined Joel onstage for a rendition of Aerosmith's "Walk This Way." A statement released by Perry's spokesperson said he was treated backstage by paramedics. They used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to the hospital. He was said to be alert and responsive.

Perry had to cancel a Sunday appearance at a rock fantasy camp in Florida, but the spokesperson said Perry is expected to return to the road later this month for a 10-date solo tour.