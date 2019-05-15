'Black Mirror' Season 5 First Look Has Arrived

(104.3 WOMC) -- "Black Mirror's" long-awaited next season finally has a premiere date.

The fifth cycle of Charlie Brooker's sci-fi anthology will release June 5 on Netflix, the streaming giant revealed on Wednesday along with a trailer (watch below).

The trailer shows tantalizing glimpses of a number of stories, including what looks to be a live-streamed public break down, and a young schoolgirl who receives encouragement from a social robot to become a pop star.

Video of Black Mirror: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Though recent "Black Mirror" seasons have been comprised of six standalone episodes, the fifth season has been trimmed down to three. The runtime of the new stories, however, have yet to be revealed. The episode titles also have yet to be released.

The cast for season five includes Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

The new series comes not long after "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," an interactive choose-your-own-adventure show which launched Dec. 28 last year.